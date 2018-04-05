MonetaryUnit Tops 1-Day Volume of $164,008.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $164,008.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003536 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 128,296,897 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is not currently possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

