Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Raised to “Buy” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities currently has GBX 390 ($5.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MONY. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($5.19) to GBX 350 ($4.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sector performer rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.97) to GBX 350 ($4.91) in a report on Monday, February 12th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 340 ($4.77) to GBX 335 ($4.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 333.08 ($4.68).

LON:MONY traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 287.10 ($4.03). 3,511,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($5.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $2.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

