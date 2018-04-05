Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives GBX 333.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.08 ($4.60).

MONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($5.11) to GBX 340 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 355 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 286.80 ($3.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a market cap of $1,540.00 and a PE ratio of 2,048.57. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($5.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 7.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $2.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

