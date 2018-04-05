Monotype Imaging (TYPE) CMO Brett Scott Zucker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) CMO Brett Scott Zucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 36,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.49, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 4.90%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Monotype Imaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,274,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,127,000 after buying an additional 132,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 753,637 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 851,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 354,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley raised Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/monotype-imaging-type-cmo-brett-scott-zucker-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.