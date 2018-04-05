Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,471 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after buying an additional 1,851,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after buying an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,329,000 after buying an additional 266,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,415,000 after buying an additional 423,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151,502.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

