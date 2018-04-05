News headlines about Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APF) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4301915066859 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

APF stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Get Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund (APF) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/morgan-stanley-asia-pacific-fund-apf-getting-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund

The Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of Asian-Pacific issuers and in debt securities issued or guaranteed by Asian Pacific governments or governmental entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.