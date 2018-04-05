Morgan Stanley Lowers Sun Life Financial (SLF) Price Target to $56.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE:SLF opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,816.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.61%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,695,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,723 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $68,595,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,395,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 793,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,660,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,891,000 after purchasing an additional 604,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

