Morgan Stanley Raises Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target to $160.00

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

EL opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54,938.38, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Est�e Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $151.43.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.52, for a total value of $897,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 232.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Est�e Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

