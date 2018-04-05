Shire (SHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,700 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shire (LON:SHP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,700 ($80.01) to GBX 4,700 ($65.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($58.96) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($77.20) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Shire from GBX 4,050 ($56.85) to GBX 3,800 ($53.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($84.22) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

LON SHP traded up GBX 107 ($1.50) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,707 ($52.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,837,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a 52 week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

