CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Morguard North American (TSE:MRG.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th. CIBC currently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morguard North American from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard North American from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.86. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

WARNING: “Morguard North American (MRG.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/morguard-north-american-residential-reit-mrg-un-given-a-c14-50-price-target-by-cibc-analysts-updated.html.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.