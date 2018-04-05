Facebook (FB) Given a $198.00 Price Target at Morningstar

Morningstar set a $198.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $209.16 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Shares of FB opened at $155.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453,499.56, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,230,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,479,074 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

