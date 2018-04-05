Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Motif (MTFB)

Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

MTFB has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a report on Friday, December 22nd. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Motif in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motif currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.50 ($1.42).

Shares of LON:MTFB traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 36.50 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 699,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. Motif has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.73).

Motif Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

