Motorola Solutions (MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $20,179,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,832,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,394,467 shares of company stock worth $62,068,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,217,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,079 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. 531,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,850. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $16,926.00, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

