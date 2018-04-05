Insider Selling: Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) SVP Sells 11,910 Shares of Stock

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $268,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Owens-Illinois stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 941,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,451.36, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,343,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after buying an additional 1,216,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10,107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 1,006,024 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 9,971.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,014,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 1,004,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,916,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after buying an additional 513,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 147.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 406,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

