MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MSC Industrial Direct earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9752618255143 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,800. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,995.23, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 10th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $165,942.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 over the last 90 days. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

