Msci Inc (MSCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Msci to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. Msci has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13,939.56, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Msci had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Msci by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 700,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after buying an additional 152,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Msci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Msci by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

