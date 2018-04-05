MSCI (MSCI) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MSCI by 36.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MSCI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MSCI by 10.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

MSCI stock opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,105.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. MSCI has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. MSCI had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

