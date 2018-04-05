MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) SVP Christopher Kuehl Sells 3,589 Shares

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $63,740.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTGE opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.33, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MTGE Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. MTGE Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 177.04%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MTGE Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MTGE Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of MTGE Investment by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 67,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MTGE Investment by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MTGE Investment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MTGE Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG raised its position in shares of MTGE Investment by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 17,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About MTGE Investment

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

