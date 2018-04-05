Mulberry Group (MUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $695.00

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 730 ($10.25), with a volume of 1177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($10.19).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price target on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells products under the Mulberry brand name. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Design. The Company’s Retail segment includes sale of Mulberry branded fashion accessories, clothing and footwear through a range of shops and department store concessions.

