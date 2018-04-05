MuleSoft (MULE) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray lowered shares of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MULE. Nomura cut MuleSoft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut MuleSoft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of MuleSoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase cut MuleSoft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair cut MuleSoft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Get MuleSoft alerts:

Shares of NYSE MULE opened at $44.23 on Monday. MuleSoft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $5,775.48 and a PE ratio of -66.01.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. MuleSoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MuleSoft news, Director Mark C. Burton sold 6,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $204,288.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,288.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Parmett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,614 shares of company stock worth $13,814,363.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MuleSoft by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MuleSoft by 71,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MuleSoft by 852.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MuleSoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MuleSoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MuleSoft (MULE) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mulesoft-mule-cut-to-neutral-at-piper-jaffray.html.

MuleSoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MuleSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MuleSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.