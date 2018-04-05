MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Group

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of MuleSoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MuleSoft in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MuleSoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MuleSoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MuleSoft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

NYSE:MULE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,329. The company has a market cap of $5,812.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01. MuleSoft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts predict that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Parmett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Langdon sold 46,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $1,450,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,771.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,363 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MuleSoft by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MuleSoft by 71,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in MuleSoft by 852.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MuleSoft in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MuleSoft in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MuleSoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

