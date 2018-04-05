Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €215.00 by Societe Generale

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €215.00 ($265.43) price target from analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS set a €180.00 ($222.22) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($244.44) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

