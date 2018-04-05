Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Position Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Buckle (NYSE:BKE) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Buckle were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Buckle by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $52,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,084.28, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Buckle had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

WARNING: “Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Position Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-buys-5070-shares-of-buckle-bke-updated.html.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.