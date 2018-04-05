Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $291,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $44.70 on Thursday. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $714.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

