Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) by 206.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Murphy USA by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,385.63, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Murphy USA has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.54. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

