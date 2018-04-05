MUSE Price Down 2.2% This Week (CRYPTO:MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, MUSE has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00013500 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $192.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00687659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

