Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.38% of Myers Industries worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Myers Industries by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Myers Industries by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.37, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

