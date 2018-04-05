Myers Industries (MYE) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $23.40

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 189027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.63, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 230,680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

