Pharmaceuticals Interna Takeda Buys 7,420,625 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Pharmaceuticals Interna Takeda bought 7,420,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $138,543,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 1,284,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,943. The company has a market cap of $1,285.66, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/myovant-sciences-ltd-myov-major-shareholder-acquires-138543068-75-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders. Its main product candidate is Relugolix. Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and inhibits receptors in the anterior pituitary gland.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.