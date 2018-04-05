Mysterium Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $138,198.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00691272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00185078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039351 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium’s launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,024 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). “

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.