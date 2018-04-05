Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Director Nancy Orr Sells 1,400 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Nancy Orr sold 1,400 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $18,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $806.21, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MERC. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

