Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Stock Price

News articles about NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NanoString Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7577729331132 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 67,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.75, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.75.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.57 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

