Natera Inc (NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,417. Natera has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $573.25, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Natera by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natera by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Natera by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon Carrier Screening to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier’s children; Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle to select embryos with the probability of becoming healthy children; Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing, to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother’s blood and a blood sample from the alleged father(s).

