Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2019 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$266.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$254.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$250.69.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$224.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$189.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.40.

In related news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.21, for a total transaction of C$230,210.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

