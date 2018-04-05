National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) PT Set at $49.00 by Sandler O’Neill

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) received a $49.00 price objective from investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $39,166. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 95.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 64.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) PT Set at $49.00 by Sandler O’Neill” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/national-bankshares-nksh-given-a-49-00-price-target-at-sandler-oneill-updated.html.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.