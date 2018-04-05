Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Boosted by Barrington Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -769.42. The stock has a market cap of $413.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 249,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,704.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,387,513 shares of company stock worth $7,889,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

