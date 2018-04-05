National General (NGHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.58 on Monday. National General has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2,580.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $123,337.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $161,345.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National General by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National General by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

