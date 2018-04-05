National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded National General from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,573.85, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. National General has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. National General’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that National General will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $161,345.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $123,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National General in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National General by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,606,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,883 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of National General by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

