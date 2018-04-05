National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report released on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. National Grid has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $37,874.81, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 302.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,693,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,914,000 after buying an additional 2,024,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,380,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,981,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,871,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,355,000 after buying an additional 189,757 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 905,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 783,842 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/national-grid-ngg-coverage-initiated-at-societe-generale-updated-updated.html.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.