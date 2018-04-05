John N. Nunnelly Sells 2,383 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $75,636.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,665.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRCIA opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.31, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.68. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. research analysts expect that National Research Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

NRCIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRCIA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

