Head-To-Head Review: Contura Energy (CNTE) versus Natural Resource Partners (NRP)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. Natural Resource Partners pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Natural Resource Partners 32.67% 39.34% 5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Contura Energy and Natural Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Contura Energy presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Natural Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Contura Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Natural Resource Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and Natural Resource Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.43 $154.52 million $9.58 6.86 Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 0.96 $88.66 million $4.71 6.32

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners. Natural Resource Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Natural Resource Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P. owns, operates, manages and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates and other natural resources. Coal Royalty and Other segment consists primarily of coal royalty and coal related transportation and processing assets. As of December 31, 2016, Soda Ash segment included the Company’s 49% non-controlling equity interest in Ciner Wyoming, a trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. VantaCore’s operating businesses include Laurel Aggregates, located in Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania; Winn Materials/McIntosh Construction, located in Clarksville, Tennessee; Grand Rivers, located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and Southern Aggregates, located near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

