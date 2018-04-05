Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

