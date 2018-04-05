NAV Coin Trading Up 8.6% This Week (CRYPTO:NAV)

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, NAV Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. NAV Coin has a market cap of $118.80 million and approximately $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00192564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000957 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009991 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NAV Coin Coin Profile

NAV Coin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NAV Coin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NAV Coin is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling NAV Coin

NAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy NAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAV Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

