NavCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $553,685.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $52.39 million and $553,685.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00012162 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00031962 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00073508 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021700 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030009 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00475423 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,664,745 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

