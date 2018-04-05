Navient (NAVI) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 1,922,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,675. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3,313.43, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $203,134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,888,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,452,000 after purchasing an additional 192,614 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,210,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,823 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 463,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Navient by 5,718.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,551,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

