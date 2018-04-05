Navigant Consulting (NCI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Navigant Consulting (NYSE: NCI) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Navigant Consulting to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigant Consulting’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navigant Consulting and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion $74.95 million 18.46 Navigant Consulting Competitors $978.13 million $63.17 million 19.07

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Navigant Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navigant Consulting and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navigant Consulting Competitors 92 308 478 14 2.46

Navigant Consulting currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Navigant Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 7.26% 7.96% 4.86% Navigant Consulting Competitors -217.33% -13.00% -6.28%

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including valuation and economic analysis, as well as accounting, regulatory, construction and computer forensic expertise.

