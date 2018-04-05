Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE: NAP) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Navios Maritime Midstream to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Midstream $83.05 million $14.63 million 5.14 Navios Maritime Midstream Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.49

Navios Maritime Midstream’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream. Navios Maritime Midstream is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Midstream has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Midstream’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Midstream 14.73% 4.64% 2.63% Navios Maritime Midstream Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Midstream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Midstream 2 1 0 0 1.33 Navios Maritime Midstream Competitors 334 876 1001 10 2.31

Navios Maritime Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 99.07%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Midstream is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.9%. Navios Maritime Midstream pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navios Maritime Midstream beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Navios Maritime Midstream Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

