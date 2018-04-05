Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Midstream earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 45.3597902911917 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Midstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE:NAP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 221,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.73, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Navios Maritime Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Midstream will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 55.56%. This is an increase from Navios Maritime Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Navios Maritime Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 241.43%.

Navios Maritime Midstream Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

