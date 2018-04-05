Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price

News stories about Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 44.4012325482551 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 1,114,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,868. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.99, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.69 million. research analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

