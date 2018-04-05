Navios Maritime (NM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 1,117,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 693,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

The company has a market cap of $94.99, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.69 million. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 121,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

